Can you forfeit your final-year exams for Big Brother Naija show?

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality television show is upon us again with its thrills, intriguing housemates, and daily suspense. BBNaija is a show that many young people and celebrities want to get into, and some would do anything to feature in it. OLUWAGBEMISOLA AJOFOYINBO asked final-year tertiary students if they were selected to participate in the BBNaija show, and it coincided with their final exams, whether they would forfeit the exams for the show. Their views:

Timmy Daniel

I would not forfeit my final-year exams for Big Brother Naija. Education is a long-term investment that guarantees opportunities, while BBN is a temporary platform. I would prefer to finish my studies first, then explore opportunities like Big Brother Naija afterwards. Completing my degree gives me a solid foundation, credibility, and more confidence. Big Brother can wait. Missing my final exams could have lasting consequences on my future and career path.

Afolabi Olakunmi

I cannot forfeit my final-year examinations for Big Brother Naija, because leaving my life-time asset for a show that does not guarantee winning or even long-term fame is a very bad decision for me and my career. Having my degree can open many doors in my career and business. I can still pursue Big Brother Baija later, if I choose to. I am not against the show — it is a great platform and many people have enjoyed it. However, forfeiting my final exams for it would be something I cannot even imagine.

Salahudeen Bolanle

Participating in the show does not guarantee me emerging as the winner. It is more of another journey that cannot add much value to me. On the other hand, my final exams stand as a conclusion of an important phase of my life and a stepping stone to great achievements for myself and my family.

Oluwatobiloba Akinade

Big Brother would not pay me for all the effort I have put into my studies, not to mention toiling with my final-year exams. However, I might consider choosing a certain amount of money over my final-year exams if the money is life-changing enough to secure my future, start a stable career or business, and possibly return to complete my education later.

Still, education is a solid backup plan no money should easily replace. Besides, fame and money from platforms like Big Brother can be temporary, but education remains a permanent asset. Even if I gain fame, having a degree gives me something to fall back on when the trends fade. So, unless the offer is overwhelmingly worth it and guaranteed, I would rather stay and complete my final-year exams.

Ayobami Obayemi

This is a very tricky question in the sense that they want to know your priorities. So, talking about the Big Brother show and my priorities, I put things that make a positive impact on my life first before any other thing. Big Brother Naija is just for entertainment, for relaxation. My final-year exams are my priority. I would need the exams to graduate, and when I have the certificate, I can get a good job and have a better life. In fact, I would take N20,000 to forfeit the Big Brother Naija show. I am not a fan of it. I would only make it my priority if I were getting something more reasonable, like an endorsement worth millions of naira.

Akorede Onifade

I cannot forfeit my final-year examinations for Big Brother Naija because my education remains a top priority. I have invested years of hard work and sleepless nights to reach this stage in my academic journey. To abandon all of that for a temporary show would be to throw away the foundation of my future.

Big Brother Naija, though entertaining and full of opportunities, is uncertain. There is no guarantee of winning, lasting fame, or even how long one might remain in the house. However, my final-year examinations are certain. It is the key to completing my degree, securing my career, and honouring the time, money, and effort already spent in school.

Therefore, with wisdom and conviction, I choose my final-year examinations over Big Brother Naija. Education first, because opportunities will always come, and the certificate I earned will remain mine forever.

Esther Ayoola

I cannot forfeit my final-year examinations for Big Brother Naija because my education is my foremost priority. Forfeiting it means delaying or risking my graduation. It means I would lose that academic year and repeat those exams later. Fame comes and goes. The examinations represent the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, and financial investment. Missing them would mean delaying my graduation, losing the degree I have worked tirelessly for, and jeopardising the opportunities tied to my academic success.

Big Brother Naija can come again in another season. I cannot forfeit my studies I am supposed to do at the right time, for a show I could be evicted from, and that is the end.

Oladipupo Boluwatife

I cannot do that. My dreams and goals do not align with being popular or famous. So, I would not forfeit my final exams because of an entertainment-based show like Big Brother Naija. Education is a priority for me. It is the path I have committed to, and it aligns with the future I envision. While the show may bring fame and quick money, it does not guarantee long-term fulfilment or stability, which is what I am truly aiming for.

Iyanuoluwa Oguntola

I would go for the show and earn good money. I could always come back to complete my studies. Money makes things easier. But it is still a gamble. The show does not guarantee winning or fame, so I need to be sure the opportunity is real and worth the risk. If the money is guaranteed and enough to sort out my future, I would accept it. If not, school first.

Alexandra Oladipupo

I would not because Big Brother Naija is an entertainment show where the future seems blurry and uncertain. It is not something I see aligning with my long-term goals. I would not want to risk my final exams for temporary fame or unclear opportunities. However, if it were a better opportunity with a clear and promising future, something that adds real value to my life and goals, I would gladly consider it. But for BBNaija? I would rather finish school first.

Olayiwola Joshua

I would not forfeit my final-year exams for BBNaija. I have worked hard for years to reach my final year, and I would not throw that away for a reality show. Big Brother Naija may bring fame and money, but it is temporary. Education is a long-term investment, and completing my degree gives me a solid foundation for the future. I would rather graduate first, then explore opportunities like BBNaija, if they still interest me.

Bamigboye Daniel

It depends on the offer. If Big Brother Naija guarantees enough money and exposure to change my life completely, I might consider it. But it would have to be worth more than the years I have spent studying. If there is no guaranteed reward, I would not risk missing my final-year exams. Education is still the safest bet for me.