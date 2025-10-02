Can you choose your baby’s gender with IVF? Here are the facts

Recent advances in In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) now make it possible for couples to select the sex of their baby before pregnancy. While the procedure is medically reliable, it comes with financial, ethical, and legal considerations.

In this article, Tribune Online examines key facts you should know:

1. The process is nearly 100% accurate

Through Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), embryos are tested after about five days of development. Doctors can then determine sex chromosomes (XX for female, XY for male) before implantation.

2. First designed for medical reasons

Sex selection began as a way to prevent passing on sex-linked disorders, such as hemophilia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

3. Parents also choose for personal reasons

Some couples opt for gender selection for “family balancing” or when they only want one child of a specific sex.

4. The cost is significant

According to Nevada Fertility Center, choosing an embryo’s sex adds $1,000 to $4,000 to the cost of IVF, which is already expensive.

5. Ethical debates remain strong

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) has urged caution, noting that non-medical gender selection raises concerns about bias and the commercialization of reproduction.

6. Not all countries allow it

While the United States permits elective sex selection, many countries ban it unless it is for medical reasons. Policies also vary between clinics.

7. More male embryos are chosen

Reports show that IVF transfers often result in more male embryos than female, with ratios as high as 164 males for every 100 females.