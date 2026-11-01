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CAN raises concern over reported conviction of Christian woman in Borno

Collins Nnabuife
The Shani community in Borno State has declared support

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed concern over the reported conviction and imprisonment of a Christian woman, identified as Lami Samuel Dawa, in Borno State.

CAN said the circumstances surrounding the conviction, particularly reports that the case arose from the conversion of an adult woman to Christianity, had raised serious questions about the protection of religious freedom and fundamental human rights in the country.

The association, however, said it was still verifying the precise facts and legal basis of the conviction.

In a press statement issued on Saturday and signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN disclosed that an appeal had already been filed, adding that it was committed to allowing the judicial process to run its course.

The association stressed that every Nigerian had the constitutional right to freely choose, change or practise their religion or belief without coercion, intimidation or unlawful punishment.

It called on the relevant authorities to ensure that the rights of all parties involved in the case were protected and that justice was served in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the country.

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“Nevertheless, the case raises important questions about the protection of religious freedom and the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement said.

CAN further disclosed that it would continue to monitor developments surrounding the case and engage relevant authorities through appropriate legal and institutional channels.

Reaffirming its commitment to religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, the association said it remained dedicated to protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious background.

The development comes amid renewed concerns over the protection of religious freedom and the rights of citizens to practise their faith in different parts of the country.

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