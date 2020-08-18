CAN President, Ayokunle, a statesman ― Senator Uba Sani

Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna central senatorial district has described Monday’s visit by the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle to the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai as quite uplifting and statesmanlike.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Tribune Online in Kaduna on Tuesday and signed by the lawmaker.

The CAN President had led a high powered delegation to el-Rufai to discuss the dicey security situation in some parts of the state, which Uba Sani said was what is expected of every true leader.

“The visit of the high-powered CAN delegation is heartwarming and strategic as the state government and security agencies step up efforts to end the bandit attacks in Southern Kaduna and parts of the Kaduna Central under control.

“The visit is a pointer to the fact that it is only through a collaborative effort that we can win the battle against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other crimes,” Uba Sani said.

The visit, according to him, will also help to refocus attention on solutions to the crisis and lower the political temperature in the state.

“We are one people and must come together to rebuild confidence and chart the pathway to sustainable peace. This is the time for leaders to passionately appeal to our people to give peace a chance,” he said.

The Kaduna State Government, he said, is totally committed to the restoration of peace and security in Southern Kaduna and the five affected local government areas in the Kaduna Central.

In the same vein, he called el-Rufai a pan-Nigerian with zero tolerance for discrimination and high preference for inclusive governance.

“He cherishes the people of Southern Kaduna, and indeed all the citizens of Kaduna State, and will do everything in his power to rebuild their trust and confidence in the sincerity and commitment of the government towards peace and security in the state.

“It is my hope that the visit of the CAN national leadership will mark the beginning of a rapprochement between the people of Southern Kaduna and the State Government so that a partnership can be forged to bring the bandits to their knees. Special Forces have been deployed to Southern Kaduna. The total support of the people is critical for the mission to succeed.

“I will continue to work closely with the State Government and security agencies to bring the insecurity situation in Kaduna Central to an end. Our people have lost so much. Their lives and livelihoods matter,” the Senator said.

