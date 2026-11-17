To equal Rashidi Yekini’s Nigerian record of 37 goals, Victor Osimhen needs two goals and must score three to break the record of Nigeria’s all-time leading scorer.

The 27-year-old striker has already scored 35 goals in 51 appearances, whereas Yekini scored 37 in 62 appearances and Nigeria’s next chance for Osimhen to reduce the gap will be in March 2027, since he has not scored since January 2026 and was injured and missed the international windows in September, October and November 2026.

How many goals does Osimhen need to break Yekini’s record?

Osimhen’s tally of 35 international goals leaves him two short of Yekini’s benchmark and has scored at a rate of 0.69 goals per game. Yekini’s rate was 0.60 as he played 62. Osimhen has been the more efficient scorer.

The Nigerian striker reached 35 goals during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he scored four times in five matches including the opener in a 2-0 quarter-final win over Algeria on 10 January 2026.

Osimhen vs Yekini: goals, caps and goals per game

Rashidi Yekini 37 62 0.60 Victor Osimhen 35 51 0.69

Yekini played for Nigeria between 1984 and 1998, scoring Nigeria’s first World Cup goal in a 3-0 win over Bulgaria in 1994 and was named African Footballer of the Year in 1993 and finished as top scorer at the 1994 AFCON.

Osimhen made his Nigeria debut in 2017, scoring in World Cup qualifiers, AFCON finals and international friendlies.

His 35 goals place him second on Nigeria’s all-time list, ahead of Segun Odegbami (23), Yakubu Aiyegbeni (21) and Ikechukwu Uche (19).

Nigeria’s upcoming fixtures: when Osimhen can break the record

Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign offers Osimhen four clear opportunities to pass Yekini. The Super Eagles face Tanzania in a November 2026 double-header.

24 March 2027 Madagascar vs Nigeria 2027 AFCON qualifier Madagascar 28 March 2027 Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau 2027 AFCON qualifier Nigeria

Nigeria’s qualifying campaign has been difficult as the Super Eagles lost 3-0 away to Guinea-Bissau on 29 September 2026. They sit second in Group L on three points, behind Guinea-Bissau on six. Madagascar and Tanzania, who drew 1-1 on 29 September, each have one point. Tanzania have already qualified for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts, so Nigeria’s main competition for the remaining spot is Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau. Only one team from Group L will qualify.

Osimhen returned from a muscle injury in October 2026, coming off the bench for Galatasaray against Kasimpasa and Barcelona on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, after a month out with an adductor injury.

Why the record matters: Yekini’s legacy and Osimhen’s place

Yekini’s record has stood for over two decades after he retired from international football in 1998, and no Nigerian player has come close until Osimhen.

The striker, who died in 2012 at the age of 48, is still a highly respected figure in Nigerian football.

Osimhen has spoken of Yekini in a respectful manner. “It doesn’t matter if I equal the record or I surpass it, the late Rashidi Yekini is the best striker the Super Eagles have ever produced,” he said in January 2026.

However, Osimhen is more concerned with the team’s success as Nigeria have not won the AFCON since 2013.

They finished as runners-up in 2023 and reached the semi-finals in 2025 and Osimhen has said winning a trophy for Nigeria matters more to him than setting individual records.

What could stop Osimhen: form, fitness and Nigeria’s campaign

Osimhen’s international career has been disrupted by injuries after he missed the September and November 2026 qualifiers due to injury problems, and Galatasaray’s medical staff have urged caution as he returns to play.

Nigeria’s tactical setup under coach Eric Chelle has not always been built around Osimhen as the striker sometimes drops deep or drifts wide to find the ball.

That can reduce his chances in the box. But his scoring rate for Nigeria remains high.

The bigger challenge might be qualification: if the Super Eagles don’t make it to the 2027 AFCON, Osimhen’s chances of scoring in competitive matches will drop, and friendlies will become the main source.