The aggrieved candidates seeking redress in the law court over the outcome of the just concluded 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, have been advised to continue using peaceful processes in seeking justice.

The Anambra State President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Venerable Joseph Nweke, made the call while playing host to the State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Sir Joseph Uchendu, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at Onitsha, the commercial city of the state, on Wednesday.

Nweke said that the aggrieved candidates could equally further seek redress at the Supreme Court if they are not satisfied with the verdict of the various election tribunals rather than taking laws into their hands.

The CAN President, who recalled that the association was not comfortable with the outcome of the Presidential election when announced by INEC, said that the leadership of the Association in the country did not waste time in coming up with a statement warning the people to remain calm and go about their normal businesses while the aggrieved candidates should seek redress in the competent law courts for the sake of peace in the country.

He maintained that the Association is ready to join forces with NOA on its nationwide programme on peacebuilding and stabilization advocacy to reorientate the people on the best way to live civilized lives devoid of all forms of crime.

Speaking earlier, the NOA State Director, Uchendu, said that he came to solicit the blessings of the Association so that his administration will be guided by divine providence as he pilots the affairs of the Agency in the State.

He said that peace as a virtue should be a rigging bell in the heart of every Nigerian in the task of Nation building devoid of all forms of violence.

He charged the people to toe the path of resolving all forms of conflict among them using peaceful processes and working towards buying into the ongoing programme of the agency on peacebuilding and stabilization advocacy in the country, adding that Nigeria cannot develop in an environment bedevilled by violence.

He pleaded with the association to use its wide range of information networks in the state to assist NOA in communicating the messages of their event to the greater percentage of Ndi-Anambra, saying that the people regard any message that comes from them as gospel truth.

