Letters

Can Nigerians trust what they buy?

Tribune Online
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The authenticity of products is currently being questioned here in Nigeria. Products are anything offered to satisfy the scarcity of our wants and needs; they can come in various types, such as “agricultural products, health care products, cosmetic products, pharmaceutical products, household products, wearable accessories products” and many more. Products are also not limited to things sold in shops.

Products satisfy our needs, but what exactly happens when there is an alarming fear of buying products, just because we are not sure if it is exactly a real product or a fake one? For instance, NAFDAC raised an alarm over suspected counterfeit ORACIRE+ toothpaste, which closely resembles the registered ORACARE+ toothpaste, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish between them.  Imagine being unable to buy toothpaste because it might be fake, or palm oil because it may be adulterated, on October 5, 2026 editorial, Nigerian Tribune raised concerns about the increasing cases of adulterated palm oil, or should we say of the fake fruits, or the fake pharmaceutical products, especially cough syrups? What then can we trust exactly?

READ ALSO: Fake products: NAFDAC seals 100 shops, arrests four in Enugu

If these fake products are not found or those responsible for producing them are not caught, what then can we Nigerians buy that is actually real? And if these continue, some people may end up buying it and these products may harm us internally or externally, either our health, our wellbeing, our finance, our safety, our trust in marketplace, our business, our environment and then the economy.

There should be stronger enforcement by regulatory agencies such as NAFDAC and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria ( SON) that would strengthen product inspection, conduct appropriate laboratory tests of products, investigate complaints and take action against businesses found violating applicable regulations. There should also be regular inspections of markets and production facilities and in conclusion, there should also be greater public awareness and consumer educations that teaches people about products, how to check products, their labels, expiry dates and every other details and what they must do when they are aware of fake products, all for our safety and the economy safety.

Akinode Adenike is a student of  Osun State University, Osogbo.

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