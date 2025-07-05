Can ‘Nigeria Happens to Me’ spark a new national conversation?

In a country where headlines are often dominated by stories of corruption, failed infrastructure, and insecurity, it is easy to forget the resilience that defines the lives of many Nigerians. For decades, citizens have faced hardship, economic uncertainty, and political dysfunction, yet they continue to push forward, building businesses, creating art, innovating, and finding ways to thrive despite the odds. This spirit of tenacity, often overlooked in the broader narrative of despair, is now celebrated through a bold new campaign.

Through national dialogues and social media engagement, the campaign “Nigeria Happens to Me” by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has highlighted the stories of ordinary Nigerians who, in the face of systemic challenges, have managed to thrive at a time when national morale has dipped under the weight of inflation, unemployment, and social upheaval.

Yet, as with all things in Nigeria, a fair question must be asked: Can a catchy slogan truly change the trajectory of a nation?

The initiative behind this reframing is not without precedent. There have been past attempts—remember “Change Begins With Me”? that promised to galvanise citizens into action but ultimately faded without the systemic reforms needed to back them. However, this latest effort hints at a deeper understanding of what it takes to shift public sentiment.

The NOA DG, Lanre Isa Onilu, has recently shown that it can back rhetoric with action. Its intervention in the NELFUND student loan disbursement saga, where irregularities in university and bank handling of funds were exposed and rectified, demonstrated that the agency is willing to do more than tell stories. By stepping in to protect the rights of students, NOA offered a glimpse of what could happen when public institutions align a slogan with action.

Comparisons from around the world offer instructive lessons. South Africa’s “Proudly South African” campaign gained traction because it was tied to economic policies that supported local industries. Rwanda’s “Visit Rwanda” initiative succeeded not because of slick marketing but because it was backed by serious investments in infrastructure, security, and national rebranding. Singapore’s “Kindness Movement” was more than just a feel-good campaign embedded in education, legislation, and daily civic life.

For this campaign to rise above the fate of slogans past, it must be anchored in tangible reforms. It is not enough to tell stories of resilience; the system must actively support those stories with policies that empower citizens through transparent public services, better access to credit, or the restoration of public trust.

Still, the effort shows potential. Its community-driven approach, especially in North Central regions, reflects a willingness to innovate and expand beyond Abuja. These elements should not only be celebrated but also scaled up.

At its heart, this movement invites us to reimagine our relationship with this country. It asks us to view our struggles not merely as the weight of a dysfunctional system but as evidence of an indomitable spirit. However, to truly spark a national awakening, the message must be matched by reforms that make daily life more bearable.

Otherwise, it will remain just another clever phrase, here today, gone tomorrow.

And Nigeria has had enough of those.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE