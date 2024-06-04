The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria’s (CAN) Niger State chapter and the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, have assured of their support and prayers for the success of the State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago’s New Niger Agenda.

He gave the assurance during a Thanksgiving Service in honour of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s 1st. year anniversary of his administration at the St. Peters Anglican Church Cathedral Minna on Sunday, organised by the office of the state coordinator, Christians Affairs, in collaboration with the state’s chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Most Rev. Dr Bulus Yohanna, who appreciated the developmental strides of the governor, “called for a collective responsibility of all and sundry in fighting against social vices and teaching moral values in our children and wards for peace and stability of the state.

The Cleric, however, appealed for the inclusion of Christian Religion Knowledge (CRK) in the school curriculum as well as the employment of professional teachers to teach the subject in both the public and private primary and secondary schools in the state.

in his remarks, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State, represented by the Commissioner for Small and Medium Enterprises, Mrs. Elizabeth Shaba, appreciated the Christians across the state for their prayers, support and commendation.

She noted that the governor has listening ears, urging the citizens to speak up on issues bordering them and solutions would be found appropriately, assuring that things will soon change for the better while reassuring of the open door policy of the present administration in Niger state

In his welcome address, the Coordinator, Christian Affairs of Niger State, Pastor Lawrence Isa, said that Niger State had never had it so good until the election of Governor Umaru Bago as the Civilian Governor of the state, emphasising that the governor has started well and praying for him and his cabinet for members to succeed and continue to ensure that the best things come to the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Jonathan Wasa and Special Adviser to the Governor on Public and Private Projects, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, advocated for unity of purpose amongst Christians and fellow Nigerlites, perseverance, and prayers for the Governor in his efforts to pilot the affairs of the state successfully throughout his tenure of office.

According to Vatsa, ” I challenge Christians and the Church to participate in politics by coming out of their comfort zones if they must be recognised in terms of decision-making, highlighting that the body of Christ must stop complaining and the exhibition of negative impressions.”

In various prayer sessions by different church leaders and pastors in Minna metropolis and its environs, it was prayed that Niger state will surely see the best that is yet to come to the state, going by the commitment, dedication, and focused leadership qualities exhibited so far in the past year of Governor Umaru Bago’s administration in the state.

The Clergy Men stressed that a lot of developmental strides are being expected by the people of the state from Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s administration in the next few years, prior to the expiration of his first term in office as the Governor of the state, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (AAPC).

