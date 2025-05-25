CAN mourns Evangelist Azzaman’s death in Kaduna road accident

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic and sudden death of Evangelist Azzaman Azzaman, also known as Rev. David Ayuba Azzaman, who passed away on Sunday in a fatal motor accident along Idon in Kaduna State.

According to CAN, “Evangelist Azzaman was a courageous preacher, an unapologetic defender of the Christian faith, and a passionate advocate for the rights of persecuted believers. His life and ministry were marked by boldness, spiritual conviction, and an unwavering commitment to truth and justice.”

It added that, “Kaduna has truly lost a great soldier of Christ. Evangelist Azzaman stood tall in defence of Christianity, fearlessly speaking out against injustice and persecution. He was a prophetic voice, a bridge-builder, and a spiritual father to many across denominations and communities.”

“Though his departure leaves a great vacuum in the Christian community, we rejoice in the assurance that he has finished his race and now rests in the eternal glory of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” it added.

CAN further wrote, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, his congregation at The King Worship Chapel and Ministries, and all who were touched by his life and ministry. May the Lord comfort the Church and give all of us strength in this season of mourning.”

It prayed that, “May his soul rest in peace and may his legacy continue to inspire courage and faith among believers,” as contained in a statement signed by Rev. Dr Joseph John Hayab, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) 19 Northern States and the FCT.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE