Can I stop my BP drugs?

I am a 65- year- old man who has been on medications for my high Blood Pressure issue for the past 15 years. Since my Blood Pressure has been stable for the last two years on medications, I am wondering if I can now stop the drugs.

Cletus (by E Mail)

Even with a normal Blood Pressure reading, it is not advisable to abruptly stop one’s medications because this may lead to a sudden increase in the Blood Pressure with serious consequences. Any decision to stop your BP medications must be taken under your doctor’s supervision. Apart from medications, improvements in life styles, diet as well as regular exercises are other effective ways of controlling one’s Blood Pressure.