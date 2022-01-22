Can I stop my BP drugs?

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Drug

I am a 65- year- old man who has been on medications for my high Blood Pressure issue for the past 15 years. Since my Blood Pressure has been stable for the last two years on medications, I am wondering if I can now stop the drugs.

Cletus (by E Mail)

 

Even with a normal Blood Pressure reading, it is not advisable to abruptly stop one’s medications because this may lead to a sudden increase in the Blood Pressure with serious consequences. Any decision to stop your BP medications must be taken under your doctor’s supervision. Apart from medications, improvements in life styles, diet as well as regular exercises are other effective ways of controlling one’s Blood Pressure.

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

What are blood groups?

Ask the Doctor

Ear pains during air flights

Ask the Doctor

Are covid vaccines effective?

Ask the Doctor

What is prostate cancer?

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More