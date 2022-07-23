Can I get pregnant with one tube?

My first pregnancy was diagnosed as an Ectopic Pregnancy. During surgery, my right Fallopian Tube was removed. Now, I am wondering if I can still get pregnant with just one fallopian tube. I am 25 years of age.

Funmi (by SMS)

Pregnancy is absolutely possible with one fallopian tube, assuming you and the remaining tube and your partner are healthy. In fact, as many as 85% of women who are at optimal pregnancy age (22 – 28) and who only have one tube just like you conceive a baby within two years of trying consistently – even after an ectopic pregnancy.