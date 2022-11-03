CAN holds prayer over terrorism, electoral violence

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared Friday, November 4th, 2022 as the National Day of Prayers to seek divine intervention in the affairs of the country.

CAN said it is also going to be a day to implore God’s help in preventing violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes in the forthcoming elections.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, National Prayer Day, Archbishop John Praise Daniel, said it considers the prayer imperative in view of the fact that Nigeria is passing through very challenging times at the moment, despite its abundant natural, human, and material resources.

“Nigeria is a vibrant and virile land that is full of colour, wealth and all that it would take to be one of the greatest nations on earth. Sadly, the country has not yet reached where it should be at the moment due to some inherent problems.

“Consequently, all Christian groups or organisations, stakeholders and Christian politicians, especially those vying for offices, are invited to participate in the programme”, CAN said.

CAN, therefore, direct all bloc chairmen, zonal chairmen, state and local chairmen, and all church leaders, to mobilise their members nationwide for the programme.

“Participants are to assemble at the National Christian Centre in Abuja for the prayer retreat by 10:00 am prompt on Friday this week.

“We urge all and sundry to join the solemn assembly in order to usher the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all-round prosperity.

“May God use the programme to address the spiritual dimensions of the challenges plaguing the nation and frustrate every evil plan against the unity of the people,” the statement added.

