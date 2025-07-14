CAN donates bags of grains, clothes, others to Niger govt

Christians in Niger state have commiserated with Governor Umaru Bago and people of Mokwa local government council of the State following the recent devastating flood disaster that ravaged communities and claimed hundreds of lives and the destruction of Properties valued at several millions of Naira.

While sympathising with the Government, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Most. Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna presented various relief items including 10 bags of maize, 5 bags of guinea corn and 12 bags of assorted clothes, bags and shoes.

According to the Cleric, “We, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to you and our people over the recent devastating flood disaster that wreaked havoc in some three communities in Mokwa LGA of the State

The CAN Boss in the state who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, noted that, “as a religious Body, we have been mobilising our members from all the 25 local government areas of the State who have been on ground”.

While praying for the State, Bishop Yohanna condoled with the governor and families who lost their loved ones, saying that, “we stand with everyone who has suffered in this disaster. We will continue in our prayers, and we urge you to remain hopeful and resilient”.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Barrister Mairo Mann, while receiving the items on behalf of the State government, commended the State chapter of CAN saying that “the government will ensure the items get to the right victims, adding that it will be judiciously used by the victims to cushion the effect of the harshness on them ”.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE