CAN congratulates Catholic Church on election of Pope Leo XIV

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has extended warm congratulations to the Roman Catholic Church following the election of Pope Leo XIV.

In a statement released on Thursday, the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, described the election of the new pontiff as a momentous milestone that brings joy not only to Catholics but to the wider Christian community across the globe.

“The emergence of Pope Leo XIV signifies renewal and hope for the Catholic Church,” the statement read.

“CAN is confident that the new Pontiff will advance peace, justice, and inclusiveness, continuing the legacy of his predecessors”, the statement noted.

Archbishop Okoh also offered prayers for Pope Leo XIV, asking that God grant him wisdom, strength, and good health as he leads the global Catholic community. “May God guide and strengthen him in his ministry,” he added.

The election of Pope Leo XIV comes at a pivotal time for the Church and the world, with many hopeful that his leadership will inspire unity and moral clarity in addressing global challenges.

