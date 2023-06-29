The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the brutal killing of Usman Buda, a butcher, by religious extremists in Sokoto State.

CAN, while recalling that Usman Buda was murdered over an alleged blasphemous comment, said it firmly believes in the freedom of religion and the peaceful expression of beliefs.

A statement signed by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said the Christian apex body denounces any form of violence or jungle justice in the name of religion.

“This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for increased efforts to foster religious tolerance, peace, and unity in our diverse society.

“CAN will continue to advocate for the protection of all citizens’ rights, regardless of their religious affiliations. We urge religious leaders and followers to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence for a harmonious Nigeria.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Usman Buda during this difficult time”, the statement said.