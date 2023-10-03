The Ondo state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Very Revd Fr Anselm Ologunwa, has condemned the abduction of 11 choir members of Christ Apostolic Church, Akure, last weekend.

Ologunwa, who disclosed that eight out of the 19 church members who were travelling to Ifon for a burial ceremony but kidnapped had been released, charged the security operatives to secure the release of the innocent victims.

The CAN Chairman, who made this appeal during his visit to the Regional Superintendent of CAC, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, called on the state and urged the state government to increase the number of security personnel to checkmate crime and other forms of insecurity in the state.

Condemning the incessant and recent kidnapping of residents and people of the state, the CAN leader described the kidnapping as an act of wickedness, saying the perpetrators will surely receive the wrath of God.

He frowned over the rate of kidnapping in the state and urged both security agencies and the state government to find a lasting solution to the cases of kidnapping in the state.

He commended the efforts of security operatives in the state while he assured the families of the victims that they would be released unhurt and assured them of the total support of all Christians in the state towards their release.

The CAN chairman expressed disappointment towards the alarming rate of insecurity and other social vices across Nigeria just as he urged the Christian community not to relent in their prayers for the nation and the leaders.

He also appealed to the state government to ensure that all the failed portions along the road are urgently repaired to forestall future occurrences and to discourage criminals from operating on the road.

In his remark, the CAC Akure Regional Superintendent, Pastor Akànmu, explained that the 19 choristers were on their way to Ifon to celebrate with the church organist at the burial wake of his father last Friday.

According to him, the five armed men stopped the vehicle at one of the failed portions of the road and ordered them into the bush after firing at their vehicle.

He said eight of the victims were released through God’s intervention, while the remaining ones are still with the abductors.





Akànmu said the kidnappers are now demanding N50m ransom from both the church and family members but said the church has been experiencing a beehive of different people and sympathizers since the incident happened.

