Many have asked how Canada’s new policy on visa-free air travel affect Nigerians especially at a time characterised by increased global connectivity, with Canada expanding its visa-free air travel policy and Can+ Visa Programme for Caribbean countries offering Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programmes.

Citizenship-by-Investment and Residency-by-Investment programmes have become popular choices and “Plan Bs” for Nigerians and their families and Nigerians who have an Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, or St Lucia second passport now have visa-free air travel via an eTA to Canada. However, if you’re travelling as a citizen of these countries, you must have held a Canadian visa within the past 10 years or possess a valid United States non-immigrant visa to qualify. This enables you to apply for an eTA instead of a traditional visa when visiting Canada by air.

Canada also announced that Dominica and Grenada citizens are eligible for the Can+ Visa programme. This speeds up the process of applying for a visitor visa, and it is available for short-term stays in Canada. Instead of the typical 14-21-day waiting period, it takes five days at most. You will need to have held a Canadian visa over the past 10 years or be in possession of a valid US visa in order to qualify.

By removing barriers, Canada has opened its doors wider. It invites citizens of these countries to discover its rich tapestry of breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cities, and diverse cultural experiences. The expanded visa-free air travel policy unlocks exciting business prospects for entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals, and facilitates trade and investment. It also fosters dynamic collaborations, propelling bilateral economic growth.

And making this opportunity count can be achievable according Zuberu Kadiri, Country Manager, RIF Trust Nigeria, a part of the Latitude Group and one of the leading international investment migration advisory firms that has assisted over 6,000 Nigerians and their families to secure global access through Citizenship and Residency-by-Investment programmes.

“Canada is one of the highly-desirable destinations for Nigerians, whether for study, business, or leisure. This boosts the Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Dominica and Grenada Citizenship-by-Investment programmes in Nigeria. Securing any of these Citizenship-by-Investment programmes streamlines and expedites the process for thousands of Nigerians.

“Also, with the introduction of the Can+ visa programme for Dominica and Grenada citizens, Nigerians with this passport can now speed up the processing of the visitor visa, which is available for short-term stays in Canada. RIF Trust, while preserving the connection to home countries, avails clients of global opportunities to expand their investment portfolios and access first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security abroad. The Canada visa-free air travel and Can+ visa policies for Caribbean CBI countries are the right step in further expanding Nigerians’ options for global opportunities,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE