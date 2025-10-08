CAN asks FG to end violence, insecurity across the country

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed concern over the persistent wave of violence and insecurity across the country, especially the targeted attacks on Christian communities in parts of Northern Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN said the ongoing violence and destruction of lives and worship centres have become painful reminders of the urgent need for government and security agencies to act decisively to protect every citizen, regardless of region or religion.

CAN affirmed that Christian communities have continued to bear the brunt of religiously motivated attacks, leading to widespread displacement, trauma, and destruction of places of worship.

It lamented that despite several appeals for justice and protection, the response from relevant authorities has often been met with delay or denial.

“Our concern remains that these cries for justice and protection are too often met with delay or denial. We therefore renew our call on government and security agencies to take urgent, transparent, and equitable action to end the killings,” Okoh said.

According to the statement, CAN has consistently worked to draw both national and international attention to the plight of persecuted Christians in Nigeria.

The Christian apex body noted that it has established mechanisms for documenting religiously motivated killings, engaged with international partners, petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, and collaborated with global Christian organisations such as the World Evangelical Alliance and the Lausanne Movement.

“These sustained efforts, demonstrate our consistent advocacy for justice, peace, and the protection of Christian communities under threat”, CAN noted.

While acknowledging the ongoing efforts of government and security agencies in responding to security challenges, CAN urged authorities to redouble their efforts toward ensuring equitable protection for all citizens and bringing perpetrators of violence swiftly to justice.

“The pain of Christian families torn apart by violence must never be treated as mere statistics,” Okoh stressed, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in the handling of security matters.

CAN also appealed to Christian leaders across the country to continue to speak and act with wisdom, unity, and faith, warning that peace remains too fragile to be taken for granted.

CAN, therefore, called for national courage and honesty in addressing Nigeria’s deep-rooted divisions, insisting that healing and peace will only emerge when Nigerians confront their collective failures and rebuild trust within their communities.

“Nigeria’s healing will not come from denial or blame, but from courage, the courage to face our collective failures, to grieve together, and to rebuild trust. Only then can our nation rise from its wounds and embrace a future of genuine peace,” the statement added.