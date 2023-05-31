The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has announced the appointment of Professor Samson Fatokun as the new General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

This appointment came following the retirement of Barr. Joseph Daramola, who has served the organization for 11 years.

Fatokun is a Professor of Christian Religious Studies at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said the new General Secretary will bring to this position a wealth of experience in church leadership and administration, as well as a deep commitment to the Christian faith.

“We are confident that Professor Fatokun will continue to uphold the values and principles of CAN and work tirelessly to advance the cause of Christianity and promote religious harmony in Nigeria.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to Barr. Joseph Daramola for his dedicated service to CAN. His leadership and contributions have been invaluable, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“We pray for Professor Fatokun as he assumes his new role, that God will grant him wisdom, strength, and grace to lead with integrity, promote unity among Christians and advance the cause of Christ in Nigeria”. the statement said.

Professor Fatokun is a member of the General Council of The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN), First Classical Pentecostal Denomination and Mother of Apostolic Pentecostal Denominations as far as Nigerian Pentecostal Church History is Concerned.