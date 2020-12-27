CAN appeals to Abiodun for observance of crossover night service

he Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State, has appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun, to allow Christians in the state, observe the crossover night service to usher in the new year 2021.

In a statement by the association’s Chairman, Bishop (Dr) Tunde-Akinsanya, Christian faithful should be allowed to worship in their various churches, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that the state government had suspended crowded crossover night service and carnivals, amidst the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

He urged the state government to allow the crossover night to start by 10.30pm on Thursday and end by 12.15am on Friday morning.

The cleric urged churches to ensure that worshippers observe the COVID-19 protocols.

“In view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and its consequent restrictions on religious activities across the state, there have been so much calls and appeals by the Church leaders for the observance of Cross-Over Night on 31st December, 2020.

“To this end, I hereby write on behalf of the leadership and entire structure of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun State, to solicit for the indulgence of Your Excellency to allow for the observance of the Cross-Night among the churches in Ogun State just as it is the in our neighbouring Lagos State.

“In the spirit of operating in consonance with COVID-19 protocols, it is our plan and request that churches be allowed to start the Cross-Over Night Service by 10:30pm on 31st December, 2020 and end it by 12:15am on 1st January, 2021.

“That the worshippers be allowed movement back to their places of abode between 12:15am and 1:00am on 1st January, 2021.

“That the churches shall put in place and observe all the necessary COVID-19 protocols as released by the government,” the statement read further.

