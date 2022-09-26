Campaign list: APC PCC pleads with Governors

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Presidential Campaign Council(PCC) has assured the governors on the party platform that their nominees would not be sidelined.

Director, Media and Publicity, APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga gave the assurance in a statement released on Monday.

Onanuga’s clarification is on the heels of anger trailing the list of 422 nominees released by the campaign council.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the APC National Working Committee(NWC) and the Governors were angry that they were not taken into confidence before the list was made public.

The statement appealed to the governors for patience and understanding.

“The council also assures our esteemed governors that the secretariat of the council has not jettisoned the names submitted by them.”

Onanuga also clarified the inclusion of the name of former Enugu State governor and serving People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani on the list.

While stating that it was not a mistake, Onanuga argued that Senator Nnamani ” is on the list in his own right as a supporter of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The statement read in part:” The Presidential Campaign Council(PCC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC) hereby clarifies that the list of members of the campaign council released at the weekend, is a partial list.

“It contains only the directors, deputy directors, secretaries of directorates and key stakeholders.

“The council also assures our esteemed governors that the secretariat of the council has not jettisoned the names submitted by them.

“Some of the nominees of our governors have emerged as part of the leadership, while others will soon emerge as members of the various directorates.

On his part, the PCC secretary, Hon. James Faleke said, “No name is left out of the lists.

“The PCC will also want to clarify that the appearance of the name of Chimaroke Nnamani, a distinguished senator from Enugu State, was not a mistake. He is on the list in his own right as a supporter of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





“Distinguished Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, who is still away in the United States, is a very close friend of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He may not be on the field with us as a PDP senatorial candidate in Enugu East, but his presence is indicative that he may have chosen to give ‘moral support’ to his old-time friend and brother.

“In any case, the PCC cannot dictate the extent of Senator Nnamani’s support for his friend and brother. That is part of his fundamental human right which supersedes any provision in a party constitution. His position and allegiance to his party are self-defining and do not need any qualifying by us.

“Any explanation as to his status should be coming from the other party and not from us who are very proud to be associated with him.”

