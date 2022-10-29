Campaign cost: Abure makes u-turn, says LP not broke

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr Julius Abure, has said that the party was not broke to prosecute the 2023 presidential campaign.

Abure in a press statement Saturday morning said he meant that the party’s ppresidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi could not bear the cost of funding the presidential campaign alone and would need the support of other candidates.

He maintained that the presidential campaign ahead of the election was capital intensive and the party and its presidential candidate were open to financial support from stakeholders and supporters to execute.

The statement reads in part: “At a well-attended inauguration of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Friday, I spoke extensively on the importance of campaign funding and the need for collaboration with stakeholders, particularly the candidates of the party at various levels.

“I also emphasised that our presidential candidate alone cannot fund the election as he is known to be someone who did not engage in the gluttonous acquisition of our common patrimony in his days as a public servant.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“However, the news making the round that I said that Labour Party is broke 24 hours to our campaign was reported out of context, hence the need to put the records straight.

“What I said is that the presidential election is very expensive and the presidential candidate alone will not be able to shoulder all the expenses and that we will therefore be needing collaboration from all candidates of the party and all well-meaning Nigerians.





“The Nigerian media have been very wonderful and have been playing a key role in the efforts by Nigerians to win back our country again. It is therefore commendable how they have partnered with the Labour Party on this task of voting out the fraudulent political circle that has undermined the people and mortgaged their destiny. We sincerely salute your courage.

“Finally, I like to reiterate that Labour Party is not broke. We are not broke. We only need support from stakeholders to be able to embark on the nationwide campaign, to be able to tell Nigerians how we will return Nigeria to its place of pride.”

The national chairman of the party and Edo Central senatorial candidate had said the “party is competing against parties that have stolen our resources and common patrimony and ready to deploy it in the election.

“Nigerians have realized they need to take back the country. The massive support and followership enjoyed in recent times show the people are ready and determined to take back their country.

“We need a lot of funding to drive the process, as the presidential candidate cannot do it alone,” he added.