Campaign against polio virus intensified in Anambra

The Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr. Shedrack Azubuike, has appealed to residents to present their children for immunisation against the poliovirus.

Azubuike made the call at the flag-off of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) held at the council secretariat on Wednesday.

He urged residents to actively participate in the upcoming polio vaccination campaign scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

“According to health experts, immunisation is a vital step in boosting the health and immunity of our children in the community.

ALSO READ: Fire guts popular phone market in Ilorin

“I appeal to parents, especially mothers, to allow their children to be vaccinated during this period and protect them from the poliovirus.

“We need to come together as a community and embrace this opportunity.

“Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s administration is doing everything possible to protect our children, and it is our responsibility as parents and caregivers to support this cause,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Chisom Uchem, Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the vaccination is for children between zero and 59 months of age.

Uchem said the vaccine is free, safe, and effective, and would immunise children against poliomyelitis, a deadly childhood disease that can cripple or even kill.

In his remarks, Igwe Bernard Emejuo of Eziagu community commended Governor Soludo for his proactive health initiatives and measures to prevent deadly diseases in children.

The traditional ruler also pledged his support to ensure a successful immunisation exercise in the state.