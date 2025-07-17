Cameroon: 92-year-old Paul Biya reshuffles military ahead of eighth-term bid

Cameroonian President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest serving head of state at 92, has executed a sweeping military reshuffle seen as a strategic move to cement loyalty as he eyes an eighth term in office.

The overhaul affects nearly all arms of the military, from the army to the air force and navy. It includes the promotion of eight brigadier generals to major general and the appointment of new chiefs of staff across multiple branches.

According to Reuters, one of the promoted officers is the coordinator of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), the elite force that protects Biya and handles counter-terrorism operations. A new special presidential military adviser was also named, suggesting Biya is tightening control over his immediate security circle.

The government announced the changes earlier this week. Analysts say the timing—just days after Biya declared his intention to run again—reflects a calculated effort to consolidate power within the military and preempt any dissent.

The move comes amid rising criticism over Biya’s decades-long hold on power, questions about his health, and uncertainty surrounding succession. Biya, in power since 1982, has led Cameroon for 43 years through what analysts describe as “a blend of authoritarian control, elite patronage, and unwavering support from a loyal security apparatus.”

The recent military reshuffle, they say, is aimed at “suppressing any signs of internal dissent ahead of the 2025 elections” and “a precaution against possible coup attempts, amid a wave of military takeovers that have reshaped the political landscape in parts of Africa.”

The long-serving president’s absence from Cameroon last September—reportedly for medical treatment in Geneva—fueled coup rumors and sparked political anxiety. For nearly two months, Biya remained out of the public eye with no official updates.

The silence triggered speculation and rumors of internal power struggles and possible military intervention. Social media and diaspora news platforms spread unverified claims of a “palace coup,” although no concrete evidence emerged.

Meanwhile, the race for the presidency is already heating up. Around eight opposition figures have declared their intentions to run, including Maurice Kamto, leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), whose 2018 presidential bid led to nationwide protests over alleged electoral fraud.

Also in the running is Cabral Libii, head of the Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN), who is gaining traction with younger voters and positioning himself as a generational alternative to Biya.

Observers say the growing number of challengers reflects “rising public demand for democratic change” after more than four decades under the same leadership.

President Biya officially announced his eighth-term bid just two days before the military reshuffle was unveiled. The presidential election is scheduled for October 12.