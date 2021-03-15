CAMA: CAN takes FG to court 

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife -  Abuja 
CAN takes FG to court , Court dismisses charges, Court sentences labourer to death, SEC vs Oando, DPO vs fashion designer, Lagos restriction, Court strikes out case , Court bank, Three remanded, 10 Marginal Oil Fields, Court in Kogi, national assets, Court remands man, BPE, Man remanded, Court remands man, Court sentences two robbers, Oyo Judiciary, Shiites members, Court remands three, MCSN Makurdi, Court remands two, Appeal Court President, 15-year-old girl, mechanic, theft, lagos, cut grass, death by hanging, unlawful arrest, stolen phone
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has gone to court to challenge the legality or otherwise of the just gazetted controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act  2020 popularly called CAMA, over some provisions which CAN is not comfortable with.
Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/244/2021 between the Incorporated Trustees of Christian Association of Nigeria and Corporate Affairs Commission and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment was filed, on Monday, before the Federal High Court, Abuja.
A statement by the General Secretary of CAN, Barr Joseph Daramola, the case was mentioned at the Federal High Court, Abuja today.
“The Plaintiff Counsels, led by Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN, includes but not limited to Prof J. Amupitan, SAN, Wale Adesokan, SAN, Isaac Okpanachi, Esq., Comfort Otera Chigbue, Esq, Godswill Iyoke, Esq., Dr Cyril Obika, Esq., Geraldine Mbah, Esq., Francis Oronsaye, Esq., Oluniyi Adediji, Esq., Charles Ndukwe, Esq.
Others are “Emmanuel Ekong, Esq., and Darlington Onyekwere, Esq.,  Madu Joe-Kyari Gadzama, Esq,. Lama Joe-Kyari Gadzama, Esq, Rev Fr. Joseph Ilorah, Esq., Jerry Onbugadu Musa, Esq., Amazing  Ikpala, Esq., and a host of other legal luminaries.”
The statement further said that the “CAN leaders present in the court included the General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, Esq., Elder Kunle Fagbemi, Senator Philip Gyunka, Elder Tunde Adegbesan, Rev Dr Testimony Onifade,  the Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Comfort Otera Chigbue, Esq., and Senator Jonathan Zwingina.”
The Christian apex body resolved to go to court after all attempts to convince the Federal government why it should not intervene or interfere with the management of the Church in the country through any of its agencies failed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded… CAN takes FG to court 

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories… CAN takes FG to court

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission in Progress: CENFEX HIGH SCHOOL, IBADAN , a centre for excellence in educational services, focused on quality education and character training. Date of exams: April 17, June 5 For details check www.cenfexschools.com.ng

You might also like
Latest News

Ekiti pays N7.4m compensation to victims of SARS brutality

Latest News

Nigeria shares 0.33 per cent of world trade, 19 per cent of African trade ― WTO DG

Latest News

MCSN, PMAN enter partnership to enhance living standard of musicians

Latest News

FG flags off national livestock breed improvement programme

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More