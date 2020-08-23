RELIGIOUS leaders including the Roman Ambassador and Head of Catholic Church in Nigeria, the Most Revd Antonio Filipazzi have condemned the introduction of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 in Nigeria, saying “nobody can impose any law on the church.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 7 signed into law, the Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020. The bill which was passed by the National Assembly replaced the 1990 CAMA ACT. A cross-section of the religious leaders who spoke to Sunday Tribune particularly faulted a part of the Act that gives the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) the power to sack the boards of the corporation and other non-governmental organisations it declares as non-performing and takes them over (See page 9 for full story).

The Nuncio, while answering questions from journalists at a press conference at the Pastoral Center, Ede, Osun State, organised as part of activities marking the Silver Jubilee of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, maintained that “the Church cannot be controlled by the government because it was founded by Christ Himself to provide spiritual functions for its people, but not a social or entrepreneurial organisation.”

The representative of the Pontiff, however, enjoined the Federal Government to retrace its steps and exempt the church from the new law. In a related development, the Nuncio also berated the insensitivity of the Federal Government to the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, especially killings in the Southern Kaduna and the menace of Boko Haram insurgency in the northern part of the country as well as kidnappings and herdsmen’s crisis in the South. “It is the responsibility of the government to provide adequate security for its citizenry.

Though killings in Southern Kaduna is worrisome, there are other areas of the country that are security threats to the people.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…