Calm returns to Ibadan after days of #EndSARS protests

Residents of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Friday, heaved a sigh of relief as relative calm and peace returned to the city after days of violence and orgy occasioned by #EndSARS protests, Tribune Online findings have revealed.

Our correspondent, who monitored activities in major areas and neighbourhoods in Ibadan discovered that most of the barricades mounted by EndSARS protesters in strategic spots have disappeared, thus giving way for the free flow of traffic.

Similarly, socio-economic activities have picked up as traders and shop owners resumed their business activities in Eleyele, Challenge, Mokola, Oke-Ado, Molete, Beere, Ring Road, Apata and other areas.

Though the number of vehicles on major streets was few on Thursday, the volume of traffic increased on Friday, just as economic activities hitherto on lower ebb have begun to pick up gradually after more than a week demonstration against police extrajudicial killings and human rights abuse by EndSARS protesters.

Some areas, including Challenge, Eleyele, Ologuneru, Iwo Road, Mokola, among others which were taken over by protesters and some hoodlums, who hijacked the protests have been liberated, thus giving way for free movement of people and increase in socio-economic activities.

Members of the Oyo State special security outfit, codenamed “Operation Burst” team was sighted at different locations in Ibadan metropolis, mounting security.

Some residents and traders, who spoke to our correspondent expressed happiness over the restoration of normalcy, just as they applauded the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde for the management of the volatile atmosphere occasioned by the protests.

A trader at Eleyele market, Mrs Basirat Owoseni said “we are happy that we are now free to come out and engage in our business activities, without hindrance. Before now, there was no movement as commercial vehicles were prevented from operating by the protesters.”

“The touts also used the opportunity created by the protests to extort and harass people, who managed to come out during the protests. We are now relieved that peace has been restored,” she remarked.

Another resident of Oniyanrin area of Ibadan, Alhaji Azeez Akinleye said “the protests really disrupted so may things. But, thank God and the government for bringing about law and order. However, it is important for the government to address issues that caused the agitation and unrest by the youth so as to avert the future reoccurrence of such protests.”