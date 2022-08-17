Calls for the impeachment of Nigeria’s president

In the history of Nigeria, lives have never been this worthless with the increasing state of insecurity in the Country. The situation may only be compared to the Nigerian civil war period. Every day the traditional and social media are replete with news of kidnapping by bandits and gunmen. Murder and kidnapping are no longer news in Nigeria. The security agencies are obviously overwhelmed and have nothing tangible to justify the billions of naira expended on security. It is being speculated in some quarters that some persons have turned the worsening security situation into a goldmine. Are the military and security agencies compromised? And unbelievably, the President of Nigeria is a retired Army General. Major General Mohammadu Buhari (Rtd) anchored his campaign on the tripod of economic development, security and anti-corruption. On all these, the federal government of Nigeria has woefully failed to fulfill. Nowhere in Nigeria, even Daura (the town of the President) is no longer safe.

The naira is now on a free fall and has been bastardized by the economic policies of the federal government, with a dollar exchanging for N720 last week. Our President sees nothing wrong in always rushing to Europe for medical check-up and rest while our hospitals lack drugs and adequate medical personnel. Billions of naira are budget every year for Aso Rock Clinic but it is not good enough for our President. Sadly too, the Central Bank of Nigeria saw nothing wrong in the dollarization of campaigns and primaries of the major political parties, which is an illegal act. Which sane country would retain a partisan politician as its Central Bank Governor? Mr. Godwin Emefiele, violated the sacred provisions of the Central Bank Act by campaigning to be Nigerian President, and even went to Court to be allowed to contest for the office of the President of Nigeria while remaining as the CBN Governor. Buhari cared less. How long more can this impunity continue in this Country?

Corruption is now rife in many government Ministries and departments. The civil service is enmeshed in unbridled corruption. Members of the political class are busy acquiring and looting for their 10th generation. There is nothing anyone can do in government without being asked to bribe. The past National Chairman of the APC, “comrade” Adams Oshiomole once said on a campaign ground that any politician that decamps to the APC will have his sins forgiven. Every day we read of billions of naira stolen by public servants. A former Accountant General of the Federation was alleged to haves stolen N88 Billion naira. He was charged to court and escorted by armed security guards; and was smiling in court during his trial while a petty thief would be handcuffed and leg-chained. It seems that in this administration the big thieves certainly have privileges. ASUU has been on strike for more than 5 months now because of lack of adequate funding of the universities but billions are being looted by government officials. Plea bargain is now a façade. Steal billions and return whatever you can, and get a light sentence, and then return to enjoy the loot. Two State Governors who were convicted of looting public finds were pardoned by the President, and not told to return the billions they stole. Corruption is now winning the war. NNPC imported bad fuel into the country that caused fuel scarcity for almost 2 months and put Nigerians to unmitigated torture. No one was arrested and prosecuted. No government official was penalized. We continued business as usual.

This country cannot continue like this. The essence of government is to provide for the security and welfare of Nigerians. Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, provides that “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”. That is the contract Nigerians have with President Buhari and the federal government. By virtue of section 14(2)(a) of the Constitution, which provides that “Sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom government through this Constitution derives all its power and authority” Nigerians have the right to call on the President to account for the powers that have been vested on him by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and as donated by the people of Nigeria.

It is on this premise that I commend the recent motion by some Senators for the impeachment of the Nigerian President. I understand that the impeachment call is supported by majority of the Senators. The impeachment call should not be lightly treated. It is a call to save Nigeria from the mess that it is in presently. It is even a call to save President Buhari from himself, since it is obvious that after almost 8 years in power there is nothing extraordinary that the President can do to convince Nigerians to continue to repose their confidence in him. Nigerians are hungry and dying. Nigeria is now in a state of emergency. It is therefore unfortunate that immediately the motion for impeachment was presented on the floor of the Senate, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawanrejected it which led to many of the Senators walking out of the Senate chambers.Whose interest is the Senate President serving? The interest of Nigerians or his own personal interest? Surprisingly, the Senate has gone into recess and may not resume after a month’s time. Why? Was it because of the threat from the bandits whoa are already closing in on Abuja?

Yesterday, President Buhari directed the security agencies to go all out and deal with the bandits. Mr. President, you need to walk your talk yourself. Lead the battle like a military General. A comedian is leading a war in Ukraine and has hardly left his country since Russia invaded his country. Mr. President, stay at home and lead your Generals into the forest to fight the bandits.TheZamfara State Governor has directed his citizens to acquire weapons to protect themselves. Yes, self defence is legal. Since the Federal Government has frustrated every move for the establishment of State Police, citizens should take reasonable measures to protect themselves and their communities. The Police are no longer interested in investigating kidnapping cases except they are appropriately “mobilized” by the victims’ family. All Nigerians, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, Youth leaders should defend their communities. Things are falling apart and the centre is confused.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE