Calls for reopening the economy

Aside from several physical meetings, the last time I wrote the presidency was at the peak of recurrent banditry by the black sheep among the herdsmen. Now, I’m obliged and divinely mandated to seek the presidency’s attention in considering strict enforcement and severe penalty for COVID-19 rules violators in reopening of our economy.

I’m not unaware of the president’s resolution to protect human lives at this fragile time. So far, you have given us hope that Nigerians are safer under your government. You respect human lives and toe the path of the progressives. Amazingly, Nigeria is one of the best countries controllably managing the virus.

Unarguably, we have respected the accompanying challenges to COVID-19. It has locked today, should the virus be at advantage to tingle tomorrow? Just like most developed countries, we should endeavour to manage it and expose our economy to survival, for today and tomorrow.

Continuous locking of our economy is a hazard, not only for today but also the future.

The economy must be rejigged through conditional enforcement and impregnable policies. President Muhammed Buhari has to give imprimatur enforcement with a strict penalty on violators. The rules of wearing a mask should be mandated without exclusion.

I suggest billboards across the nation mandating and cautioning residents on the use of facemask. This will further give no one an excuse of ignorance. I’m ready to complement this move in my own little capacity as a paramount ruler.

Our vulnerable women could improvise a specially designed dress to protect their faces. Many of them are not used to facemask while others consider it a task. They prefer such protection as an accessory to form part of their dress. Improvising through the development of an inbuilt protective face coverage with female dressing is needed to curtail their tendencies.

Covid-19 is a leveller. It jumps all barriers; knows no age, status and influence. The laws should be enforced to know nobody too. If the government can manage the trend like this, we can do better when the economy is reopened by respecting the moral engagements of the virus.

The new normal should be wearing a facemask, regular hand washing and keeping social distance. The violators should be severely punished with deserving constitutional dictates. The constitutional pronouncement should be intelligible by every patriot.

Your excellency, instituting War Against Covid-19 (WAC) or related cognomen is much needed. The fear of death must not permeate hunger. Hunger leads to depression. Depression leads to suicide. All these abnormalities are offspring of a recessed economy. An unfriendly economy is the enemy of the government.

Once again, I charge the government to see this epistle beyond the ordinary while I equally commend President Muhammed Buhari for his steadfastness in installing a new order/normal devoid of corruption into Nigerian democracy.

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi,

Oluwo of Iwoland.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Authorises Giadom To Proceed With APC NEC Meeting

A High Court of Justice sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has granted an Order compelling the Acting National Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom, to proceed with the NEC meeting fixed for Thursday, June 25th, 2020… Read Full Story

APC NEC: Buhari Was Ill-Advised, Says Ajimobi Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that its faction of the National Working Committee will not participate in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story

Fayemi Denies Taking Giadom To Buhari

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has denied media reports that he took the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, to the Presidential Villa to meet President Buhari… Read Full Story

Nigerian High Commission Showed Us Land Documents, Says Ghanaian Foreign Minister

Staff of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra have produced documents to prove that the government of Nigeria owns the land where security operatives partly demolished a building last Friday… Read Full Story

Ghana Offers To Rebuild Nigeria’s Demolished Building

The Ghanaian government has offered to rebuild the structure belonging to the Nigerian High Commission which was demolished by some unknown people on Friday, June 19… Read Full Story

We Are Ready For Any Future Epidemic — Oyo Govt

THE Oyo State government said its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the state to overhaul its emergency response system and ensure it has in place permanent structures to tackle any… Read Full Story

Reps To Probe Federal Ministry Of Water Resources Over ₦343m Expenditure Without Vouchers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation into how the sum of N343 million spent by the Ministry of Water Resources and for what projects as well as why the Ministry refused to give the vouchers covering the amount to the Auditor General for audit… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Influx Of Foreign Herdsmen

LAST Tuesday, the House of Representatives called on the Federal Government to prevent herdsmen in other countries from entering Nigeria. Consequently, the House scheduled a meeting with the heads of security agencies in the country on how to checkmate illegal entry by foreign herders. The Green Chamber’s resolution followed… Read Full Story