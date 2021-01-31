Calls for NASS approval before service chiefs’ announcement needless ― Maharaj Ji

Founder, One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj JI, has described as needless those calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to have sought clearance from the National Assembly(NASS) before announcing the new service chiefs.

According to Maharaj Ji during a press conference, in Ibadan, the appointments were expedient and a matter of urgency with the nation grappling with serious security challenges.

He further argued that the emergence of the new service chiefs should rather be seen as a normal routine redeployment within the top echelon of the military setup rather than appointments.

Speaking on, Maharaj Ji warned against any attempt to attach politics or primordial sentiments to the appointments, positing that Buhari acted in the best interest of the nation.

Rather than query the appointments, he urged all Nigerians to support the new set of service chiefs by being vigilant and giving relevant information about their environment to security agencies.

He said: “On national security, we welcome Mr President’s decision to appoint new service chiefs in a bid to improve on the state of national security. Since the issue of national security is highly critical to our collective well-being, we must see a reason not to politicise the appointment because we trust and believe in Mr President’s wisdom as having acted in the best interest of the nation.

“Besides, as the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, the move should not be seen as appointments perse but as normal routine re-deployment within the top echelon of the military brass since they are career officers and men of the Armed Forces.

“Considering the fact that we are faced with serious security challenges, the call for seeing clearance/approval from the National Assembly is needless.

“Rather, Nigerians should extend their hands of cooperation to ensure that they deliver on their onerous services to secure the nation, bearing in mind that the price of eternal liberty is vigilance. Hence, all suspected movements and persons must be promptly reported to security operatives for immediate necessary action.”

Speaking further, Maharaj Ji commended Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, for his courage and boldness in challenging criminal activities of herdsmen in Ibarapa zone and Yoruba land, at large.

He chided persons castigating Igboho for acting to preserve the lives and properties of the people and called for an end to the campaign of calumny against him.

He condemned the reported burning of Igboho’s house in Ibadan, prophesying that those involved in the act will reap the fruit of their action exactly a year after.

On COVID-19 vaccines, he urged African nations not to take hook, line and sinker the pieces of advice of G7 countries on vaccines’ discoveries.

More importantly, he tasked African nations to rather focus and work hard to research on the local cure to COVID-19.

