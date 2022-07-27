Calls for Buhari’s impeachment, unlikely to succeed, says former NBA VP, Ubani

Former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Monday Ubani, has said that the ongoing call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by the minority senators in the National Assembly will likely not succeed even though it has made a positive effect.

Senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had during the plenary on Wednesday raised a loud call for the impeachment of President Buhari and walked out of the legislative session when the Senate President jettisoned the call.

The aggrieved senators had premised their impeachment move for the president on the rising wave of insecurity in the country, giving him six weeks’ ultimatum to address the security challenge or be eventually impeached.

Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda stated this while addressing reporters after the opposition lawmakers stormed out of the Senate plenary angrily, chanting “Buhari must go and Lawan should follow” to protest the worsening insecurity across the country.

But while reacting to the moves of the PDP senators during the news hour on Arise television on Wednesday evening, the former NBA VP noted that though the impeachment move by the senators has no doubt made a positive effect, it may unlikely not succeed as the PDP senators are in the minority in the Senate.

He said: “I am very happy that the attention of the President is being drawn to the state of anarchy that is pervading in the country where bandits and terrorists have already taken over the country with nowhere now safe. We heard what happened in Abuja recently to the extent that even the law students that were to be called to bar had to be shifted to another venue in order to be called to bar. So, it gives you an impression that the country is clearly unsafe and there is the absence of governance. So for the minority senators to be given the president a warning and call his attention to the state of insecurity in the country is a very good one. But the issue of impeachment is unlikely, because of the composition of the House.

“The call did not come from the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but from the minority, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and they cannot constitute the requisite number needed to impeach the president. But the most important thing is that the president’s attention has been drawn that the country today is not safe and that lives and properties are not properly secured, which has clearly shown the absence of governance.

“It is a very dangerous signal and the president should sit up with the security chiefs in order to secure the country now that there are threats all over, threatening Lagos, Abuja and all over the country. I don’t know what the guys have in mind, but the government must be up and doing in order to prove that they are truly in charge. Sovereignty belongs to the people, but the government must show that they are in charge of governance,” he added.