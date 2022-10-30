Call me sir or daddy, nobody can match my wealth even if I retire today, Wizkid boasts

In a post that appears to be a swipe at other artists, Grammy award-winning afrobeat artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has stated that he should henceforth be accorded with respect and addressed with the ‘Sir’ and ‘Daddy’ initials.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the ‘Essence’ singer who took to Snapchat to highlight some of his achievements in the music industry.

According to him, he has achieved so much in the industry that, even if he decided to retire from his musical career today, his wealth would remain unmatched even if some other artists asked their parents for help.

He added that he will soon be opening a class for some artists where they can easily learn how they can get all the accolades they merit through smart business decisions without much ado.

In the now-trending post, he wrote “I can stop touching the mic today and y’all lil niggas still can’t touch the wealth! Even if u ask ur dad and mom for help #moreloveLessEgo # Eve ryBody’s Daddy

“Also soon. I’ll open a class for u niggas to come learn how to get all you deserve with less work and smart business choices.

“Moving forward! Y’all address me as Sir or daddy before you mention my name ! Ok babies!”

Wizkid recently released a new single titled “Money & Love”, off his next album, More Love Less Ego. The much-anticipated album will be released on November 4, 2022.