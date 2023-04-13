The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has described the call for an interim government in Nigeria as an invitation to anarchy, confusion and an effort to abort democracy.

The President, PFN, Bishop Wale Oke kicked against the call at a Press briefing held on Thursday after the general executive council meeting of the Christian body in Lagos.

Oke appealed to those who were not satisfied with the outcome of the poll to wait for the outcome of the legal matter they instituted, asking them to join hands in harmony to heal the nation, and should not threaten to burn the nation.

The President advised that those declared winners should not carry themselves with arrogance but carry themselves with maturity.

“Calling for interim national government is an invitation to anarchy, confusion and effort to abort democracy, we don’t need interim national government, let the elective process grow. We say no, we are not in a situation that requires it.

“We want to appeal to all Nigerians, state government, local government and federal government, political parties, winners and losers in the election. We should have in mind that no other country can be our own, let the process of healing take place.

“Let us join hands as a nation, in harmony and it is in that way we can make progress.”

“Don’t let us burn the country down, don’t let us think if I don’t win I will burn the nation down, we will all burn with it.

“Let us live in peace and oneness. Those declared winners should not carry themselves with arrogance, but carry themselves with maturity. Let there be peace so that another election will come, he that loses today may win tomorrow,” the PFN president said.





