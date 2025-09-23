California prohibits ICE, other law enforcement agents from wearing masks

California, United States, Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill banning local and federal law enforcement officers, including US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), from wearing face masks while on duty. The law takes effect on 1 January 2026.

The measure is part of a broader package that Newsom said is aimed at preventing “secret police” from operating in the state.

US Attorney Bill Essayli, a Trump appointee, said California “has no jurisdiction over the federal government,” adding the ban “has no effect on our operations” and that agents “will continue to protect their identities.”

The move follows reports of federal agents wearing masks during immigration raids in Los Angeles. The law includes exceptions for undercover work, protection from disease or wildfires, and tactical gear.

Immigration enforcement has been a priority for President Donald Trump in his second term. Federal raids in Los Angeles earlier this year sparked violent protests, after which Trump deployed 700 US Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to the city.

California State Senator Scott Wiener, who authored the bill, said: “No one wants masked officers roaming their communities and kidnapping people with impunity. California will continue to stand for the rule of law and for basic freedoms.”

The legislation follows a Supreme Court ruling that immigration enforcement stops in Los Angeles could continue without officers needing reasonable suspicion. This allows agents to question and detain people based on race, language, or occupation while a legal challenge is pending.

Alongside the mask ban, another bill now requires officers to identify themselves by name and badge number while on duty. Additional measures signed by Newsom restrict federal immigration enforcement at schools, ensuring agents cannot enter campuses without a warrant, court order, or judicial subpoena. Families must also be notified when enforcement officers arrive at schools.

Hospitals and emergency rooms also gained new protections, with non-public areas off-limits to federal agents without judicial authorisation.

“Immigrants have rights and we have the right to stand up and push back,” Newsom said.

In response, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called the legislation “despicable” and a “flagrant attempt to endanger our officers.” She said ICE and other federal officers “put their lives on the line every day” and warned that political rhetoric is fuelling assaults against them.

This is the latest example of California challenging federal immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

(BBC)

