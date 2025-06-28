California Gov sues Fox News for defamation over Trump’s call coverage

California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News, accusing the network of deliberately misrepresenting the details of a phone call between him and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Filed in Delaware, where Fox News is incorporated, the suit claims the broadcaster knowingly aired false statements suggesting Newsom lied about a 7 June call with Trump, particularly regarding protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles.

While the lawsuit acknowledges that a call between Trump and Newsom did occur in the early hours of that day, it alleges the protests were not discussed.

Newsom publicly denied a second call, which Trump claimed occurred “a day ago” during a 10 June press briefing — a claim Newsom quickly refuted on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “There was no call. Not even a voicemail.”

Fox News host Jesse Watters accused Newsom of lying, while reporter John Roberts aired what he said was a call log from Trump as proof. However, the log reportedly confirmed the 7 June call, not the 9 June date Trump asserted.

“Rather than leave the matter alone, or simply provide the facts, Fox News chose to defame Governor Newsom, branding him a liar,” the lawsuit stated, accusing the network of acting with malice and intent to damage his political career.

Newsom told MeidasTouch the coverage “crossed the line — journalistic lines, ethical lines, defamation, malice.”

Fox News dismissed the suit as a “publicity stunt,” calling it “frivolous and designed to chill free speech critical of him.”

Newsom compared the case to Dominion Voting Systems’ 2023 lawsuit against Fox News, which resulted in a $787 million settlement — the same amount sought in his own legal action.

AFP

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE