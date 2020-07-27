Caleb University records giant strides in e-learning, distributes COVID-19 palliatives

Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, which emerged as one of the selected institutions to commence e-learning without interrupting its academic calendar, has successfully conducted academic, training and other regular activities on the university’s online platform, with student enrolment on the e-learning platform moving from eight per cent on April 20 to almost 100 per cent by the beginning of July 2020.

To achieve excellent service delivery, academic staff have undergone five different training sessions in order to gain a mastery of teaching and assessment tools available on the e-learning platform.

Apart from periodic guidelines circulated to them, a general training session and college and departmental-level training have been organized for students.

The institution, early in the semester granted all students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and lecturers, free access to various e-library resources, to enhance research, learning and teaching experience and capacity.

Numerous other social, political and spiritual activities are also going on virtually. The Student Representatives Council (SRC) elections are ongoing with students currently campaigning to solicit votes for various positions. Activities will culminate in manifesto presentation and the inauguration of the new executive, virtually.

The university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and godly character has continued with an optional online prayer meeting once a month.

Although the university had anticipated physical resumption during the semester, delay in resumption has led to the institution advising students who paid accommodation fees of the option of carrying such component of the fees forward or getting a refund. All students were however allowed to register for courses on the portal during the semester irrespective of fee status while those unable to pay fees due to the COVID-19 challenges were given access to the university’s e-learning platform.

In furtherance of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the university, after the phase 1 of the exercise which took place in April when various foodstuff was distributed to 3,000 residents of Imota, has commenced the phase 2 exercise with the distribution of other COVID-19 relief materials, including branded sanitizer and face mask produced by the university, to residents of Ikorodu, Imota, Agbowa, Adamo and Isiu, which are all immediate communities of the institution.

The vice-chancellor, Prof Nosa Owens-Ibie, encouraged by the progress since the lockdown and eager to sustain other initiatives even during the lockdown, is optimistic that “when normalcy returns and the lockdown is lifted, the current Initiatives of Caleb University will serve as a catalyst for plans which will further position the university as a destination of choice for discerning parents and students.”