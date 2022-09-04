Calabar Tinapa power station gutted by fire

The Calabar power station located at Tinapa has been on fire for several hours, an eyewitness explained that the fire had burnt down the power plants in the area, while, the alarm had been raised for the fire service to come to the rescue.

At the time of filing this report, men and officers of the Federal Fire Service were on course to put out the fire, even as the cause of the fire was yet unknown, with investigation on to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

Men of the Federal Fire service were on the ground to put the fire under control. While video footage from the scene shows that the fire is serious and burning rapidly, Tribune Online reports.

This is the second Fire outbreak in Calabar in two weeks, after the recent one at Marian Market Calabar.

