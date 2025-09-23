Calabar residents troop out for voter registration

Residents of Calabar have turned out in large numbers for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The nationwide exercise, which runs Mondays to Fridays between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., excluding public holidays, is scheduled to last one year, ending on August 30, 2026.

INEC has urged all eligible Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity to register, update, or transfer their voter cards ahead of the next general elections.

At the INEC office on Eta Agbor Road, hundreds of applicants were seen on Tuesday enduring harsh weather conditions to complete their registration. While some sat on the bare floor, others stood for hours under the rain, patiently awaiting their turn.

Several applicants told Tribune Online they arrived as early as 9 a.m. only to meet long queues.

“I have been here since morning, and the rain has not stopped me. Things are very hard in the country, but I cannot miss this opportunity because it is through voting that we can change things,” said Grace Okon, one of the registrants.

Our reporter noted that the facility on Eta Agbor Road has just two machines resulting in a slow registration process.

Additionally, it does not account for seating for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and elderly individuals.

An INEC official, who declined to be named, confirmed the heavy turnout, saying the Eta Agbor centre has recorded large crowds since the exercise began.

He added that measures were being put in place to quicken the process and ensure more people are attended to daily.

Observers note that the massive turnout, in spite of prevailing economic difficulties, reflects the determination of Calabar residents to participate in the democratic process and make their voices heard in the next elections.

