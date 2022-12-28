Calabar residents rate 2022 Christmas shopping bills highest in 3 years

Residents of Calabar, Cross River State have rated their shopping bills for 2022 Christmas as the highest since 2020, blaming the situation on the continuous naira devaluation, high import rates and alleged of misgovernance.

Nigerian Tribune moved round to sample the opinions of residents on what they perceived their Christmas shopping, what it used to be and what they envisaged for next year’s celebration.

A trader at Watt market, Mr. Tochukwu Ibekwe, expressed worry on the high cost of goods even at wholesale rates.

“I buy wholesale children clothes from Lagos and retail in Calabar but the market situation is not favourable this year and since 2020, business has not been good at all.

“Sometimes I pity my customers, but do I have a choice? I have to sell so that I will be able to get back to the market, everything is expensive. This year’s market is the most expensive since 2020, not just my problem alone. Even down to fish, meat and gari, nothing is easily affordable,” Ibekwe said.

Mrs Theodora Effiong, a civil servant, said: “Do you know that this year has been the worst since 2015. I don’t need to tell you; just go to the market. This year’s Christmas, my family spent the highest since 2020, yet we got the lowest value. It is regrettable.”

On his part, Mr. Osim Edim, complained that “the cost of fuel is the reason the hike in transport fare. This year’s Christmas celebration is something else. My wife almost had a quarrel with me due to the cost of items. If you take N20,000 to the market, you can’t buy reasonable items with it. Before you buy two things the money is finished.”