Residents and art enthusiasts in Calabar, Cross River State capital, have expressed concern over the recent demolition of the iconic Monoliths sculpture at the Zone Six Roundabout.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the sculpture, which stood as a symbol of Calabar’s cosmopolitan identity and rich heritage, was designed and built by the late pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Anthony Akinbola.

The Monoliths roundabout in Calabar was not only seen as an art installation by many, but also symbolised the city’s importance as a hub of harmony in Cross River State. By highlighting the Monoliths from Alok and other regions in the north, the sculpture showcased Africa’s rich history and heritage.

The destruction of the Monoliths sculpture has caused residents who view it as the disappearance of cultural icon and a part of their identity to lash the government over the action. A resident said, “It is heartbreaking to see such a valuable piece of art being ruined. The Monoliths roundabout held deeper significance beyond being just a sculpture; it represented our past, togetherness and legacy.”

Some people were unhappy about not being consulted or informed properly about the decision to demolish the sculpture. Another resident wondered why the community was not involved in such an important decision and felt they should have been given the chance to share their views and opinions.

“While people around the world are starting to appreciate the importance of rock art, there is a lack of respect and understanding for the protection of rock art specifically in Cross River,” the resident lamented.

Responding, the Special Adviser to the governor on General Duties, Ekpenyong Akiba, emphasised that roundabouts are focal points in the city centre and clarified that the demolition was carried out after consultation with relevant stakeholders.

“The governor, after due consultations with experts and relevant agencies and in line with his reformative action to give the city centre a facelift for aesthetical view, the roundabout have to come down.

“Monolith is very unique because it represents our history. Demolishing it is because there is need for us to re-project that history in a better format not just by putting it by the roundabout. The Monoliths will be represented in other locations because it is in our tourism calendar.

Akiba observed that multiple roundabouts in the state capital were being renovated due to their age. He highlighted that the Monoliths on the highway roundabout were blocking drivers’ views, leading to frequent accidents.

“In an event to re-construct, there is the need to review certain artifacts or archeological re-presentation that is there. We are trying to seize the opportunity to bring back other histories and to put representation with the reality of the day.

Don’t forget that Calabar is the cradle of ancient civilization which it has to also appear in that light. The roundabout will not be left empty and something that will not completely block the view of road users will be erected, so it’s for good. The people will appreciate what the governor is trying to do in no distant time,” he said.

ALSO READ: [VIDEO]: Let church members attend Redeemer’s schools for free, Lege urges Adeboye