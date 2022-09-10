CAF CUP 2022: APC senatorial candidate pledges cash rewards for Kwara United

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Kwara Central Senatorial district in the 2023 general elections, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has announced a financial reward for the Kwara United FC ahead of the team’s first-round match against AS Douanes of Niger Republic on Sunday in Lagos.

In a statement by the candidate in Ilorin on Saturday, he pledged $500 for each goal scored by the team against the Nigeriens, and an additional $10,000 for the 26-member team if they advance through the group stage, “as well as a more generous cash prize if they win the tournament”.

It is recalled that the APC candidate, who is also the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate, last month, at the request of Kwara United FC management, sponsored an ‘open gate’ for supporters and football enthusiasts in Kwara state to watch for free the team’s final home game against Mountain of Fire FC in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Expectedly, the Kwara United FC, also known as Harmony Warriors, victoriously defeated their opponents 3-0 to advance to the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup and represent Nigeria.

“In addition, I have directed my team to make adequate transportation arrangements, in collaboration with the Kwara United Supporters’ Club, for those who may be willing but unable to attend the match live in Lagos. Regular tickets will also be made available for free to the contingents.

“This is my modest way of supporting Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s vision of always elevating Kwara through sports and other endeavours. It is my expectation that this financial reward will motivate the Kwara United FC team to achieve greatness, which has been their hallmark for many years, and to represent Kwara and Nigeria in the continental competition.

“I urge all soccer-loving Nigerians in Lagos and its environs to come to the Mobolaji Johnson stadium in Onikan this Sunday (September 11 at 9 a.m.) to cheer on our team and make the second leg in Niamey on September 18th a formality.

“Let’s bring the cup home! Get it done, Harmony warriors!”

