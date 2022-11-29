CACPP seeks collaboration in fight against counterfeit pharmaceutical products in Nigeria

The Coalition Against Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products (CACCP) has called for collaboration amongst relevant stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry in the fight against counterfeit pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.

The convener, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya made this known at the inaugural forum of the Coalition Against Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products to discuss the way forward in the fight against Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products yesterday in Lagos.

Yomi explained that the initiative was borne out of the desire to take a firmer stand against counterfeit pharmaceutical products in Nigeria through engagement and advocacy.

He expressed optimism that it would kick off an intense national advocacy campaign against counterfeit pharmaceutical products.

Speaking also, West Africa Country Manager at Pfizer, Olayinka Subair noted that Counterfeit medicines don’t cure any disease, rather they put patients’ health at risk because of their contents.

He further explained that such product ultimately impedes the Nigerian Healthcare System, adding that lives are lost and medical conditions worsened due to this cankerworm

He emphasized that “Nigerians need to champion the anti-counterfeit cause, especially as regards healthcare. We need to join hands together because there is no shortcut to health. Due process must be followed to get the best results. Unlike commodities, fake drugs are life-threatening. This means patients should only buy prescribed medicines from accredited pharmacies and not quacks or roadside vendors.”

Also speaking, President of Nigerian Representative of Overseas Pharmaceutical Manufacturers(NIROPHARM), Femi Soremekun, stated that the fight against counterfeit pharmaceutical products has taken new dimensions due to the global influx of counterfeiting syndicates,

He explained that it is like a race against time for pharmaceutical companies – the cost to our collective health and economies is enormous.

