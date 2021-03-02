CAC picketing: NLC, TUC vow to jointly defend workers’ rights, interests

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have jointly written to the management of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) over the anti-labour activities in the commission and vowed to defend the rights and interests of the workers.

The two labour centers took the decision after a meeting held by their leadership with the two in-house unions operating in CAC — the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

The meeting which was held at the Labour House, Abuja was led by President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, while the TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye was represented by the Assistant General Secretary, TUC, Comrade Hassan Anka.

The letter, dated February 25, and signed by Comrades Wabba and Anka, was addressed to the Registrar-General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Corporate Affairs Commission, Corporate Headquarters, Abuja.

Titled ‘Position of the two-house unions in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on workers’ concerns in the CAC,’ the letter read, “the leadership of the two-house unions operating in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) under the auspices of the two national labour centres in Nigeria — the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress met on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in furtherance of the defence of workers’ rights and interests at the CAC.”

According to the letter, the two unions, AUPCTRE and SSASCGOC, exist to pursue and fight for the protection and defence of workers’ interests in line with the extant laws; that both AUPCTRE and SSASCGOC have the right to exist and operate in the Corporate Affairs Commission.

It also stated that the two unions can only successfully defend the interest of workers in CAC in an ambiance of understanding, shared purpose, unity, and solidarity.

Also, according to the letter, the meeting agreed that both AUPCTRE and SSASCGOC were united in condemning and rejecting the punitive transfers of AUPCTRE executives in CAC; that both AUPCTRE and SSASCGOC unanimously opposed and rejected the purported dissolution of AUPCTRE in the CAC.

Besides, it stated that both AUPCTRE and SSASCOC rejected the decision of the management of the CAC to stop the deduction and remittance of check-off dues to AUPCTRE starting from February 2021.

The meeting also resolved that the management of the Corporate Affairs Commission should in the next three working days invite the leadership of the two-house unions and the two national labour centers, the NLC and TUC to a meeting to address all the issues of concern to workers at the CAC.

“That the leadership of Organized Labour the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress would suspend further picketing actions against the Corporate Affairs Commission while awaiting the immediate convening of a meeting between the CAC management and Organized Labour,” the letter said.

