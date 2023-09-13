A yet-to-be-identified man has been electrocuted to death at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident happened around the Faculty of Education building, which is close to the Department of Economics of the university.

It was learned that the incident happened on Monday night.

Evidence showed that the thief had almost finished cutting a high-tension cable before electricity was suddenly restored by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), and he got killed.

As of the time of filing this report, EEDC officials, policemen, and officials of the Safety Department of the University were seen retrieving the lifeless body of the suspect from the electric pole where he was suspended.

A source in the university who would not want to be mentioned in print said, We came this morning( Tuesday) and found the body suspended from the electric pole at a transformer point in the area of the new Faculty of Education building, close to the Department of Economics.

“Evidence showed he was almost done cutting a high-tension cable before electricity was restored by the EEDC and he got electrocuted.

“EEDC officials, policemen, and officials of the Safety Department of the University were on the ground as the body was being retrieved around 11 a.m. today( Tuesday). I witnessed the retrieval but wish to remain anonymous.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, has yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filing the report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI





34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…