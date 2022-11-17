Cabal controlling leadership will do nothing to save Nigeria ― Dogara

Immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara has observed that It is obvious that the cabal that controls power at all levels of leadership in Nigeria will do nothing to save Nigeria and Nigerians stressing that, “We must be ingenious”.

Yakubu Dogara spoke when he delivered a keynote address at the National Mentoring and coaching conference on the topic Governance and Political Mentorship: Imperative for National Development’ held ON Thursday, 17th November, 2022 at Rock View Hotel (CLASSIC), Maitama, Abuja.

He said that “One can say much more on the subject matter of the need for a new leadership agenda for our country, but suffices for the purpose of this address.”

According to him, “In the absence of true political leaders that can provide political mentorship, It won’t be too much to suggest that Political Parties in collaboration with professional Institutes like the CIMCN step in to provide coaching and mentorship across the board to those in political positions and would-be leaders.”

He added that “In the UK, for example, the conservatives under the leadership of David Cameron embraced the idea of, ”sponsored mobility” which was thought to be good for the country because it will help prevent politics from polarizing along racial lines.”

He further said that “Just within over a decade, MPs who are beneficiaries of the policy have occupied all the four most important political offices in the UK and of course that includes Rishi Sunak who is the serving Prime Minister. This is the surest way to go and we can replicate here with the cooperation of political parties and actors.”

Yakubu Dogara emphasised that “Only true leaders can provide good governance and effective political mentoring for national development and advancement. Our failure in raising true leaders at all levels is staggering.”

The former Speaker lamented saying, “Sadly, nothing will change in our fortunes in Nigeria except we deliberately set out to raise true leaders. The successes being recorded in Rwanda are a rebuke to every discerning Nigerian.”

According to him, “Rwanda mirrors how far we can go if we succeed in putting just one or two true leaders in the right offices. The present set-up in Nigeria is just a sham and would further keep reinforcing our present dystopian state unless true leaders emerge and dismantle it.

“No doubt, we have a long way to go to rein in good governance and political mentorship as catalysts for nation building but today’s event gives me hope that we will get there if we do not give in or give up. Our hope for providing the right mentorship and raising true leaders may well lie in Institutes such as this one.

“I need neither remind us that our inability to build a nation-state coupled with challenges posed by underdevelopment are major drivers to all the societal ills afflicting our dear country today.”

“Although the faltering national security is a subject matter on the lips of all Nigerians, now that insecurity is a thorn in the flesh of government both at the national as well as sub-national tiers; however, that is just the symptom of a deeper problem, not the real ailment,” he added.

According to him, “Our major national malaise is the absence of “true leadership”, not insecurity or financial corruption as often touted. My view is further reinforced by the realisation of the organisers of this conference, that governance and political mentorship are crucial to the transformation of our dear Nation.

“That to me, speaks to true leadership without which our search for national transformation and advancement would continue to be a farcical illusion. Let us, therefore, attempt to address the fundamental thematic concepts briefly as we engage the issues further,” he stressed.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE