CA-COVID donates 100-bed isolation centre to Osun

The Coalition Against COVID-19, a private sector initiative on Wednesday donated a 100-bed isolation centre to Osun State government, saying the gesture was aimed at complementing the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Osun State governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, who commissioned the facility, after it was handled over by the coordinator of CA-COVID-19 in the state, Dr Timothy Arowoogun lauded the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of CA-COVID-19 in supporting the government to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

He said the Coalition Against COVID-19 (Ca-COVID) renovated the health facility and donated equipment and consumables for 100 beds to which the state government added 60 beds.

Oyetola added that on the same premises, the state has another 20-room single bed isolation centre, giving the Mercyland facility a 180-bed isolation centre.

He disclosed that the facility would serve as an addition to the government’s other initiatives in containing the spread of the rampaging virus.

While attributing the successes recorded by the state on the effective management of the pandemic to holistic approach launched against the virus since its berthed in Nigeria and the state, Oyetola observed that the administration had swiftly adopted creative and proactive methods to manage the pandemic as it had dedicated funds, human resources and indeed focused resolve to beat the virus and end the menace.

According to him, ofthe state government had renovated and equipped three other isolation centres which include, 130-bed facility in Ejigbo; 12-bed capacity in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, a 20-bed isolation centre and 8-bed Intensive Care Unit at State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, making 342-isolation beds and 8 ICU-bed facility in the state.

“We have dedicated personnel doing contact tracing, testing of contacts, isolation and care of patients for quality treatment. We have extensive publicity and sensitization programmes in place to educate and update our citizens regularly on how to stop COVID-19 in its tracks.”

“There has also been provision of palliative for citizens, introduction of lockdown and curfew as appropriate to ensure effective containment of the virus without hurting our economy and livelihoods”, Oyetola remarked.

Commending the Coalition Against COVID-19 for being supportive to the state in its efforts to eliminate the pandemic, he contended that “complementing government’s efforts at ensuring the safety and security of the people is the highest duty that a corporate entity, group or individual can provide, and it is also the greatest measure of the integrity of these entities and their hearts for the people”.

Oyetola said, “I would like to extend deep gratitude to CACOVID for their generosity, sense of duty and love for the people of the State of Osun at this challenging period. With corporate citizens like CACOVID on our side, we are confident as a government that we will win this virulent war.”

Earlier in his remarks, the CA-COVID coordinator for Oyo and Osun states, Mr Timothy Arowoogun, applauded the way and manner at which the Osun state government has been managing the pandemic since its birth in the state.

He described Osun as one of the few states in Nigeria that had proved their capacities and commitments in combating the deadly disease, just as he called on all to support governments in their collective resolve to eliminate the pandemic in the country.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CA-COVID) to ensure adequate support for the government at various levels to end the spread of the disease.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apologise To Nigerians For Denying Links With Chinese Doctors, PDP Tells FG

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Federal Government over denials and cover-up on the whereabouts and activities of the Chinese medical team who came into the country in April. The party which said such was a betrayal of the public trust by its citizens on the government, the Federal… Read full story

COVID-19: IGP Orders Strict Enforcement Of Inter-State Movement Restriction Orders

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Tuesday, ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

Buhari Removes TCN MD One Month After He Reportedly Sacked Labour Leader

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday removed Usman Gur Mohammed as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and replaced him with an engineer, Mr Sule Abdulaziz. He was removed about one month after he reportedly sacked a labour leader who was also the General… Read full story

Osinbajo, NCP Mull Healthcare Reforms

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, presided over a meeting of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) to approve a draft legislative instrument for national healthcare reforms. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, informed that the meeting also discussed power sector issues… Read full story

I’m Not Aware Of Plan To Deport 15,000 Nigerian Students From Malaysia, Says Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said he was not aware of move by the Malaysian government to deport over 15,000 Nigerian students in the country. Responding to question from newsmen on Tuesday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing, the minister, who assured that… Read full story

Reps Summon Minister Of Health Over Whereabouts Of Chinese Medical Team

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to summon the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Eramie over the detailed status report on the activities and whereabouts of the 15 Chinese medical team in Nigeria. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored… Read full story

We Can’t Listen To Trump On Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19, Says PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday dismissed the claim and the advice of United States President, Donald Trump, on the use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, for COVID-19. Speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF in Abuja, both Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Director General… Read full story

We Have Failed If We Don’t Learn From COVID-19 To Build Institutions ― PTF

Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic says Nigeria would have failed its next generation if it does it learn from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to build enduring and sustainable institutions. Speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic, its chairman… Read full story

For Taking Hydroxychloroquine Against Coronavirus, Trump Is Governing By Witchcraft, Says China

China lashed out at President Donald Trump on Tuesday, claiming the US president is using ‘witchcraft’ to lead during the coronavirus pandemic after he admitted to taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent contracting the disease. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China Communist Party’s official publication, Global Times, blamed… Read full story

Reps To Conduct Forensic Audit Of NNPC’s Recent Recruitment

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to conduct a forensic investigation into the recent recruitment of graduate trainees by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) with a view to determining how many persons were recruited from the various host communities… Read full story

Senate To Probe N1.532trn Intervention Fund To Power Sector •Demands revocation of privatization

The Senate on Tuesday mandated its Committee on Power sector to probe the over N1.532trillion intervention fund injected to the ailing sector in the last seven years. It equally asked President Muhammadu Buhari administration to revoke the privatisation of the sector… Read full story

Coronavirus Won’t Stop Our Programme For Ondo, Edo Governorship Elections, INEC Says

Okoye revealed that a policy framework for engagement with stakeholders, the conduct of the two end of tenure governorship elections, outstanding by-elections and future electoral activities… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Coronavirus: The Reversal Of The Gains Of Lockdown

NIGERIA began a “phased and gradual” lifting of the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 on May 4. This followed the announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 28 that it had become imperative to ease the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states because many citizens had lost… Read full story

COVID-19: Introduce National Policy On Online Education, Reps Tell FG

The House of Representatives on Tuesday underscored the need for relevant authorities in charge of education in Nigeria to urgently develop a National Policy and Framework for online education for schools at various levels. The lawmakers said the policy should be developed with the view to salvaging the… Read full story