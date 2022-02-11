C. Ronaldo’s son signs for Man United Academy, to wear No 7 jersey like dad

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Christiano Ronaldo Jr, has followed in the footsteps of his superstar father by putting pen to paper at Manchester United, and he will also wear the No 7 shirt.

The 11-year-old has played for the club’s academy on a number of occasions over recent months, after Ronaldo Sr sealed his Old Trafford homecoming.

And now, he has officially signed a professional deal with United.

Ronaldo’s son is yet to open an account of his own, but has travelled around the world with the veteran forward, typically playing for the same clubs.

Indeed, he moved with him to United after leaving Juventus’ academy last summer.

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo Sr’s pregnant girlfriend, has proudly shared pictures of the moment Ronaldo Jr signed for his new club.

She posted on Instagram: ‘Pursuing our dreams together. Mom loves you.’

Incredibly, the last time Ronaldo Sr played for United in his first spell, his son had not been born.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, however, does not plan to pressure his child to enter the world of football like him.

In a Netflix docuseries about his partner Georgina, he said: ‘Only time will tell. I will never pressure him. He will do what he wants.