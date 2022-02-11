YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services
President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…
We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents
In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. C. Ronaldo’s son signs for Man United Academy, to wear No 7 jersey like dad C. Ronaldo’s son signs for Man United Academy, to wear No 7 jersey like dad C. Ronaldo’s son signs for Man United Academy, to wear No 7 jersey like dad C. Ronaldo’s son signs for Man United Academy, to wear No 7 jersey like dad