C. Ronaldo is better than Messi, but I am the greatest of all, says Brazilian legend, Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo’s consistency puts him ahead of Lionel Messi as the world’s best player, according to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele, but he doesn’t believe that either of them is as good as he was in his prime.

“Right now I think Cristiano Ronaldo is the most consistent player out there, but you can’t forget about Messi,” the Brazilian told YouTube channel, Pilhado.

According to Goal.com, Ronaldo and Messi continue to set the benchmark in terms of individual brilliance even as they approach the latter stages of their respective careers, with the former now plying his trade in Italy with Juventus and the latter still Barcelona’s talismanic performer.

The two men have shared 11 of the last 12 Ballon d’Or awards between them, with Messi edging one ahead of his rival after picking up a sixth Golden Ball in December.

The Argentine has since helped Barca return to the Liga summit and reach the Champions League knockout stages, scoring 22 goals across all competitions.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has 25 to his name for Juventus, including 16 in his last 12 Serie A outings which have helped Maurizio Sarri’s side stay on track for an unprecedented ninth consecutive Scudetto.

When asked he if was better than Ronaldo and Messi, the 79-year-old responded: “That’s a tough question to answer. I’ve been asked many times.

“We mustn’t forget Zico and Ronaldinho. People always talk about European players like [Franz] Beckenbauer and [Johan] Cruyff.

“It’s not my fault, but I think I was better than all of them. There will only be one Pele. There won’t be anyone else like me.”