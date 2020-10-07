Bye-election: Lagos PDP sure of victory come October 31 ― Abayomi Kuye

Member, South-West Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Taiwo Abayomi Kuye, has said that the party would win the two vacant seats in the bye-election holding in the state come October 31, 2020, as according to him, Lagosians were yearning for real change and, therefore, fully ready to vote PDP.

Kuye expressed this optimism while speaking with Tribune Online on preparations for the poll exercise to fill the vacant seats in Lagos East senatorial and State House Assembly in Kosofe Constituency 2 respectively.

PDP has Mr Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (BOG) as its candidate for Lagos East senatorial, while Mr Ademola Alebiosu is the party’s candidate for Kosofe Constituency 2.

The party chieftain said members and leaders of PDP in the state in particular and South-West, in general, were working round the clock to galvanise support for the candidates, adding that mobilization was ongoing in all the wards and local governments in Lagos East senatorial district to realise the dream.

“We are very hopeful of winning the two seats in the election, considering what happened in Edo State. If we have a level- playing ground, the election is winnable for us and we promise that we will win the election, very confidently, we would win,” he said.

“Everybody now in various states particularly in Lagos is yearning for a very very articulate and progressive change and not a change by deceit that APC and Buhari brought into the country, no no no. They want the right change and the right change is coming on its way,” he added.

Kuye, who noted that PDP in the state had never lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a free and a fair exercise, however, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all the security agencies that would be deployed for the poll exercise to maintain the peace and be fair to all parties.

“We have appealed to the government, we have appealed to the INEC, we have appealed to all the various security organs, they should maintain the peace, they should be fair to all. So when they are fair to everybody, we are sure of winning, we have the people on the ground, Lagosians are with us. APC has never won a free and fair election in Lagos State,” Chief Kuye said.

ALSO READ: Deji of Akure threatens to curse perpetrators of violence during election

This was just he said Lagosians might not need much appeal on how to vote as, according to him, they were much wiser now than they were 21 years ago.

“In my speech at a function two days ago, I appealed to Lagosians. The situation may not even need much appeal this time around. If you go to the public and conduct public opinion, Lagosians have been deceived for the past 21 years, but today ‘e don do, o to ge,’ because Lagosians have been wiser than before, ‘e don do.’ The Tinubu oligarchy and his men are going to be crushed and we are ready,” he said.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain frowned at the statement credited to former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State during his recent visit to Lagos where he called party leaders and members to send former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George, on compulsorily political retirement, else the party would not move forward.

Kuye, while disclosing that the matter had since been reported to the party headquarters in Abuja for necessary action, commended the national leadership of PDP under Prince Uche Secondus, saying they had been working assiduously, relentlessly and sleeplessly to see that they addressed any action of indiscipline, disloyalty from any member of the party.

“You saw what happened a few days ago when former Governor Ayodele Fayose came here, lambasting the party leadership here in Lagos State. And he has been warned by members of the party that when next time he comes to the soil of Lagos in any assignment, he would be shown the stuff of Lagos.

“Fayose is down in Ekiti, he has lost firm control there, he has been beaten blue and black by Senator Olujimi, he cannot stay in Ekiti and the next thing he considered doing was to come to Lagos and start harassing leaders of the party in Lagos, it won’t work. It won’t work and right from that day, he has been declared a personal non grata. When next time Ayo Fayose steps on the soil of Lagos, in any political assignment in Lagos, he would be shown the stuff of Lagos,” Kuye said.